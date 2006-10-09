New York Professor Wins 2006 Nobel Economics Prize

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) – American Edmund S. Phelps won the 2006 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences on Monday for explaining the relationship between inflation and unemployment, work that has had a profound impact on macroeconomic policy.

The 73-year-old Columbia University professor challenged prevailing views in the 1960s by developing a new economic model that has helped corporate and government leaders balance inflation and unemployment in decision-making.

Phelps is the sixth American to win a Nobel this year, meaning that every prize except for the literature and peace awards, which are yet to be announced, have gone to Americans.

Mr. Phelps told reporters in his New York apartment that he learned of the prize in a phone call from Sweden shortly after 6 a.m. He said he had waited for the award for a long time, but wasn’t expecting it this year.

“I thought for a time I would get it in my 60s, then I thought I would get it in my 70s and, more recently, I’ve been thinking that I would get it in my 80s,” he said.

He said he planned to teach his class at Columbia later Monday but the department would probably celebrate with champagne.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Mr. Phelps’ work, done in the late 1960s, had “deepened our understanding of the relation between short-run and long-run effects of economic policy.”

Mr. Phelps challenged the prevailing view in the 1960s that there was a stable, negative relationship between inflation and unemployment, illustrated by the so-called Phillips curve.

“He recognized that inflation does not only depend on unemployment, but also on the expectations of firms and employees about price and wage increases,” the academy said.

Mr. Phelps put together a new model to describe the relationship between inflation and unemployment, known as the expectations-augmented Phillips curve.

“That idea has been accepted all over the world,” prize committee member Bertil Holmlund said. “It has been a resounding success story.”

Nariman Behravesh, chief economist with the Global Insight research and consulting firm outside Boston, said Mr. Phelps challenged the prevailing thought in the 1960s that there was a trade-off between unemployment and inflation. He called it “pioneering work.”

“He, along with Milton Friedman, argued that in the long run, that trade-off doesn’t exist,” said Mr. Behravesh, who studied under Mr. Phelps at the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Friedman won the Nobel in economics in 1976.

Mr. Phelps also showed there is a precise “equilibrium unemployment rate” at which firms raise workers’ wages at the same rate as average wages are expected to rise in the economy overall. Those findings have influenced central banks in their interest-rate decisions, the academy said.

“Phelps’ work has fundamentally altered our views on how the macroeconomy operates,” the citation said, adding his work proved fruitful in understanding the causes of the increases in both inflation and unemployment in the 1970s.

In its citation announcing the award, the academy said that Mr. Phelps had advanced the understanding of the trade-offs between full employment, stable pricing and rapid growth, all of which are the central goals of any sound economic policy.

“He has emphasized that not only the issue of savings and capital formation but also the balance between inflation and unemployment are fundamentally issues about the distribution of welfare over time,” the academy said. “Phelps’ analyses have had a profound impact on economic theory as well as on macroeconomic policy.”

Mr. Phelps also pioneered the analysis of the importance of human capital, or workers themselves, for the diffusion of new technology and growth in the business and corporate world, the academy said in its citation.

Mr. Phelps was born in Chicago and earned his bachelor’s degree at Amherst College in Amherst, Mass., in 1955 and his Ph.D. at Yale University in 1959.

He has been the McVickar professor of political economy at Columbia since 1982. Earlier positions were at the University of Pennsylvania and Yale.

Previous winners of the economics prize, given out since 1969, ranged from how the control of information affects markets to welfare economics used to explain the economic mechanisms that underlie famine and poverty.

Last year’s winners were Robert J. Aumann, a citizen of Israel and America, and American Thomas C. Schelling, for their work in game-theory analysis.

The economics prize, worth $1.4 million, is the only one of the awards not established in the will left by Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel 111 years ago.

The medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace prizes were first awarded in 1901, while the economics prize was set up separately by the Swedish central bank in 1968.

The economics prize is the fourth of six to be announced. The winner of the Nobel Prize in literature will be announced Thursday, followed by the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, on Friday.

Last week, the Nobel medicine prize went to Andrew Z. Fire and Craig C. Mello for discovering a powerful way to turn off the effect of specific genes. John C. Mather and George F. Smoot won the physics prize for work that helped cement the big-bang theory of how the universe was created.

American Roger D. Kornberg won the prize in chemistry for his studies of how cells take information from genes to produce proteins, a process that could provide insight into defeating cancer and advancing stem cell research.

The Nobel prizes are presented Dec. 10, the anniversary of the death of their founder. The peace prize is awarded in Oslo and the other Nobel prizes are presented in Stockholm.