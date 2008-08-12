The New York Sun

New York Soldier Killed In Iraq

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A New York soldier has been killed in Iraq.

The Department of Defense yesterday announced the death of 23-year-old Sergeant Jose Ulloa, of New York City, while supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Defense officials say Ulloa died August 9 in Iraq, of wounds suffered when his vehicle struck an improvised explosive device on August 8 in Sadr City.

Ulloa was assigned to the 515th Transportation Company, 28th Transportation Battalion in Mannheim, Germany.

No other information was immediately available.

