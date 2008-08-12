New York Soldier Killed In Iraq

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A New York soldier has been killed in Iraq.

The Department of Defense yesterday announced the death of 23-year-old Sergeant Jose Ulloa, of New York City, while supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Defense officials say Ulloa died August 9 in Iraq, of wounds suffered when his vehicle struck an improvised explosive device on August 8 in Sadr City.

Ulloa was assigned to the 515th Transportation Company, 28th Transportation Battalion in Mannheim, Germany.

No other information was immediately available.