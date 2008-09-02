N.Y. Beaches Get High Tides From Hanna

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Tropical Storm Hanna is making waves on Long Island — big ones.

New York State parks officials say Robert Moses beach reopened for swimming around 11:30 a.m. yesterday after being closed for hours because large waves were breaking too close to shore. Excessive high tides have flooded some of the beach at Robert Moses and neighboring Jones Beach.

As a result, there was some restricted parking and a smaller space open for Labor Day revelers to unload their picnic baskets. Parks officials were urging people to be careful.

Hanna, with top winds of 50 miles per hour, has been dumping rain on the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southern Bahamas. Forecasters expect a turn up the Atlantic side of the Bahamas island chain this week.