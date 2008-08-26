The New York Sun

N.Y. City Joins 12 States And D.C. in Suing EPA

ALBANY — Twelve states, New York City, and the District of Columbia are suing the Environmental Protection Agency, claiming the Bush administration has failed to rein in emissions from oil refineries.

Attorney General Cuomo said the suit is aimed at forcing the EPA to adopt new regulations to reduce oil industry pollution that contributes to global warming.

The other states that have joined in the suit are California, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

The suit is the latest by states critical of the EPA’s record on environmental regulation and global warming.

