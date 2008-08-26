N.Y. City Joins 12 States And D.C. in Suing EPA

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALBANY — Twelve states, New York City, and the District of Columbia are suing the Environmental Protection Agency, claiming the Bush administration has failed to rein in emissions from oil refineries.

Attorney General Cuomo said the suit is aimed at forcing the EPA to adopt new regulations to reduce oil industry pollution that contributes to global warming.

The other states that have joined in the suit are California, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

The suit is the latest by states critical of the EPA’s record on environmental regulation and global warming.