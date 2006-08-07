The New York Sun

N.Y. Congressmen Headed to Israel To Show Solidarity

Reps. Anthony Weiner and Jerrold Nadler are heading to Israel today for a six-day visit, during which Mr. Weiner will meet with Prime Minister Olmert and visit victims of the Hezbollah attacks.

According to a spokesman for Mr. Weiner, Glen Caplin, Mr. Weiner’s voyage is intended to “show solidarity with the people of Israel as they fight the war on terror.”

While in Israel, Mr. Weiner will meet with the mayor of Haifa and the Ministers of Justice, Tourism, and Housing. “Americans should not be deterred from visiting Israel,” Mr. Weiner said yesterday in a statement. “Now is a time of need for our ally.”

Mr. Nadler’s office did not return phone calls regarding his itinerary.

The Jewish Community Relations Council and the UJA-Federation of New York, organizations that aim to strengthen ties between the Jewish community and government leaders, are funding the trip.

