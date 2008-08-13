The New York Sun

N.Y. Plane Crashes, Killing 3

EASTON, Mass. — A small plane carrying a cancer patient to Boston went into a nosedive and crashed yesterday in a grocery store parking lot, killing all three people on board, authorities said. It was the third fatal crash in as many months of a charity flight carrying a patient to medical treatment.

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, Jim Peters, said the three were on board the single engine Beechcraft Bonanza when it went down in the parking lot at a Hannaford grocery store at about 10:15 a.m. yesterday.

The plane was being operated by Angel Flight Northeast, the regional branch of a group of volunteer pilots that helps people who need to travel for medical treatment, but can’t afford it.

A spokeswoman for the northeast organization, Amy Camerlin, said a cancer patient and his wife were being flown to Logan International Airport in Boston so the man could be treated at the nearby Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. It crashed in Easton, Mass., about 25 miles south of Boston.

Mr. Peters said the plane, which was built in 1956, took off from Westhampton Beach on Long Island, N.Y., and was carrying the pilot and a Long Island couple. Mr. Peters did not identify the victims.

