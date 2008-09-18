NY Unemployment Rises to 5.8 percent

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALBANY — New York’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.8% in August from 5.2% in July, even as private-sector employers added 3,000 jobs.

The state Labor Department says it was the largest month-to-month increase in the unemployment rate since January 1991.

New York City’s unemployment rate rose even more sharply, coming in at 5.8% in August compared with 5% in July. That was the largest monthly increase since 1976.

At the same time, the national unemployment rate rose to 6.1% from 5.7%.

Over the past year, the Labor Department says the state added a total of 39,700 jobs, with education, health care tourism, and government posting the biggest gains, and the manufacturing, finance, and construction industries shedding jobs.