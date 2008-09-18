The New York Sun

Join
National

NY Unemployment Rises to 5.8 percent

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

ALBANY — New York’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.8% in August from 5.2% in July, even as private-sector employers added 3,000 jobs.

The state Labor Department says it was the largest month-to-month increase in the unemployment rate since January 1991.

New York City’s unemployment rate rose even more sharply, coming in at 5.8% in August compared with 5% in July. That was the largest monthly increase since 1976.

At the same time, the national unemployment rate rose to 6.1% from 5.7%.

Over the past year, the Labor Department says the state added a total of 39,700 jobs, with education, health care tourism, and government posting the biggest gains, and the manufacturing, finance, and construction industries shedding jobs.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use