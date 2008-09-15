The New York Sun

Join
National

NY Will Allow AIG To Borrow $20b From Subsidiaries

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

New York’s governor says he will allow American International Group Inc. to use $20 billion in subsidiary assets to provide the cash needed for the troubled insurer to stay in business.

Governor Paterson said today he asked state insurance regulators to essentially allow AIG to provide a bridge loan to itself. Mr. Paterson has also asked the head of New York’s insurance department to talk with federal regulators about more loans. Mr. Paterson says AIG remains financially sound.

AIG has been battered over the past year by billions of dollars of losses tied to deterioration in the mortgage and credit markets.

Shares of AIG fell 51% to $5.93 in afternoon trading. It had been down 63% before Paterson’s comments.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use