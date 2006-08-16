NYC TV Teams With WNBC To Tap Into A Wider Audience

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The city’s television station, NYC TV, is taking its show on the road.

Mayor Bloomberg announced yesterday that the Emmy award-winning station is partnering with WNBC, which will be showing more than 100 episodes of some its most popular shows.

The shows include “$9.99,” which gives New Yorkers ideas for how to get by in the city on less than $10 a day, and “Blueprint NYC,” which tours viewers through iconic city structures. The shows will air weekdays between 11 a.m. and noon from September 4 through mid-December.

During a news conference at NBC studios in Rockefeller Center yesterday, Mr. Bloomberg touted the arrangement as a landmark deal that will help the city tap into a much wider audience and to promote local attractions.

The slot will replace domestic diva Martha Stewart, who will now be on one hour earlier.