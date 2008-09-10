Oaks To Surround $80M Pavilion At 9/11 Memorial

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The $80 million pavilion that will serve as a gateway to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center will rise amid a grove of oak trees that could grow up to 50 feet in height, according to plans unveiled yesterday by a Norwegian architectural firm.

The pavilion, which will be at the entrance to the subterranean exhibition galleries of the memorial, will vary in height between 50 and 70 feet and will have 47,500 square feet of floor area within a 15,000-square-foot footprint.

A 160-person auditorium space for educational programming will be housed on the second floor, as will a café, rest areas, and a private room to be used exclusively by family members of victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The first-floor atrium will allow visitors to see down into the subterranean museum, where architectural elements of the twin towers will be on display.

The primary exhibition will be situated at bedrock, within the footprint of the North Tower, and will include the main exhibition, a digital resource center, and classrooms.

Metal panels will clad the outside polygonal structure.

The architect Craig Dykers and the firm Snohetta designed the building.