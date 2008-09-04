The New York Sun

Join
National

Obama, McCain Will Appear at 9/11 Forum

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Organizers say Columbia University will host a September 11 community service forum featuring senators McCain and Obama.

The presidential candidates have said they will participate in the New York City event, which will launch a pro-volunteering coalition called ServiceNation. The location was announced yesterday.

Organizers say Messrs. Obama and McCain will appear separately to discuss their views on community service and civic engagement.

An organization called MyGoodDeed.org has asked the candidates to volunteer instead of campaign on the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

The campaigns have said they will honor the day by pulling ads criticizing each other.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use