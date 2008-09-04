Obama, McCain Will Appear at 9/11 Forum

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Organizers say Columbia University will host a September 11 community service forum featuring senators McCain and Obama.

The presidential candidates have said they will participate in the New York City event, which will launch a pro-volunteering coalition called ServiceNation. The location was announced yesterday.

Organizers say Messrs. Obama and McCain will appear separately to discuss their views on community service and civic engagement.

An organization called MyGoodDeed.org has asked the candidates to volunteer instead of campaign on the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

The campaigns have said they will honor the day by pulling ads criticizing each other.