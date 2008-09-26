Officials Expected To Announce New Tappan Zee Bridge

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WHITE PLAINS — Officials are expected to announce that New York’s Tappan Zee Bridge will be replaced rather than repaired.

The state’s transportation department, which has led a years-long study on what to do about the aging bridge, has scheduled a “major announcement” today about the span, which links suburban Westchester and Rockland counties.

In recent years, officials have hinted that it would cost no more to replace the 53-year-old Hudson River bridge than to refurbish it and keep it safe for the 140,000 vehicles that cross it every day.

The DOT, the state Thruway Authority, and the Metro North Railroad also are likely to announce what form of mass transit — buses, light rail or railroad — the new Tappan Zee would accommodate.