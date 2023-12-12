New York Ordered To Redraw District Maps Again, Shaking Up Key House Battleground in 2024

The new maps could cost Republicans the House in 2024.

The New York State Court of Appeals is giving the state redistricting commission another chance to draw the state’s congressional district maps in a ruling that could influence the balance of power in the House in 2024.

The ruling was a win for New York Democrats, who argued that the maps should be redrawn by the Independent Redistricting Commission before the 2024 election, and Judge Rowan Wilson, writing for the majority, agreed.

“In 2014, the voters of New York amended our Constitution to provide that legislative districts be drawn by an Independent Redistricting Commission,” Judge Wilson wrote. “The Constitution demands that process, not districts drawn by courts.”

Although the redistricting commission had failed to sufficiently perform its duty to draw maps compliant with the state constitution ahead of the 2022 election, Judge Wilson said that the commission “can be compelled to reconvene to fulfill that duty.”

The 2022 district maps were drawn by a court-appointed special master after Republicans successfully sued to overturn maps drawn by the state legislature that were found to be unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

The maps that the special master drew were the stage on which New York State Republicans were able to flip four House districts, delivering them the narrow four-seat majority they enjoyed for most of 2023.

The leader of the New York State Senate Republicans, Rob Ortt, said in a statement that the decision “is disappointing to all New Yorkers” and went on to state that the decision “diminishes the voice of millions of New Yorkers who demanded fairness, transparency, and accountability in the redistricting process.”

Attorney General Letitia James said that the “redistricting decision will ensure all New Yorkers are fairly and equitably represented by elected officials.”

The court’s decision could change the boundaries of districts in the key House battleground to benefit Democrats. How much the new maps are likely to change the political landscape in the state won’t be known until the new maps are submitted. The maps are due by the end of February.

The decision drew immediate attention from both current and former members of New York’s House delegation, who will likely have their political futures influenced by the commission’s maps.

Congressman Mondaire Jones, who lost his House seat after the special master redrew his district, called the decision “a victory for every New Yorker who wants to be fairly represented at the federal level.”

“As a co-author of federal legislation to create independent redistricting commissions in every state, I know we have a lot of work to do to build a true multiracial democracy. But this is a good first step,” Mr. Jones said in a statement.

Congressman Marc Molinaro, who is facing an uphill battle for re-election at New York’s 18th district, said that “There’s nothing fair about this.”

“Dragging redistricting on for years will create more confusion and frustration for voters,” Mr. Molinaro said in a statement. “We have to get these lines finalized. In the meantime, my focus will be on serving.”