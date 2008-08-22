The New York Sun

Join
National

Panel Investigating Lawmaker Over Salacious E-Mails

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

ALBANY — A state lawmaker said he has apologized to his family for a “painful but private matter” in his marriage following the publication this week of steamy e-mails he reportedly exchanged with a woman who worked for the Legislature.

The brewing scandal involving Assemblyman Sam Hoyt, a Buffalo Democrat, comes three weeks before he faces a tough primary for re-election to the seat he’s held since 1992.

The matter was under investigation by the Assembly’s Ethics Committee, according to an Assembly official who spoke on the condition of anonymity yesterday because the panel’s policy is not to comment during a probe.

Mr. Hoyt, 46, denied that he violated the Legislature’s ban on fraternizing with interns. He said the accusation is the result of political opponents resorting “the lowest tactics.”

It couldn’t be determined by state records if any of the e-mails were sent to the woman when she was a college intern. The Buffalo News reported yesterday that the woman wasn’t an intern when the e-mails are said to have been exchanged, between 2003 and 2005.

In the e-mails, one of which is sent by “samhoyt” to “blueskies588,” the author describes wanting to kiss and cuddle her.

Mr. Hoyt released a statement Tuesday saying he had a difficult time in his marriage several years ago, but that he and his wife have put that behind them.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use