Panel Investigating Lawmaker Over Salacious E-Mails

ALBANY — A state lawmaker said he has apologized to his family for a “painful but private matter” in his marriage following the publication this week of steamy e-mails he reportedly exchanged with a woman who worked for the Legislature.

The brewing scandal involving Assemblyman Sam Hoyt, a Buffalo Democrat, comes three weeks before he faces a tough primary for re-election to the seat he’s held since 1992.

The matter was under investigation by the Assembly’s Ethics Committee, according to an Assembly official who spoke on the condition of anonymity yesterday because the panel’s policy is not to comment during a probe.

Mr. Hoyt, 46, denied that he violated the Legislature’s ban on fraternizing with interns. He said the accusation is the result of political opponents resorting “the lowest tactics.”

It couldn’t be determined by state records if any of the e-mails were sent to the woman when she was a college intern. The Buffalo News reported yesterday that the woman wasn’t an intern when the e-mails are said to have been exchanged, between 2003 and 2005.

In the e-mails, one of which is sent by “samhoyt” to “blueskies588,” the author describes wanting to kiss and cuddle her.

Mr. Hoyt released a statement Tuesday saying he had a difficult time in his marriage several years ago, but that he and his wife have put that behind them.