Panel Will Seek Solutions to Water Problems

ALBANY — Governor Paterson says the state faces a potential crisis with aging wastewater and drinking water systems that will cost communities more than $50 billion to upgrade over the next 20 years.

Mr. Paterson says a new environmental and government panel he announced yesterday will bring attention to the problem and make a case for increased federal low-interest loans as well as a renewed federal grant program for municipal water systems.

The panel of volunteers will be co-chaired by environmental lawyer Robert Kennedy Jr., and the executive director of the Construction Industry Council and Building Contractors Association, Ross Pepe.