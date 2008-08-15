The New York Sun

Panel Will Seek Solutions to Water Problems

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALBANY — Governor Paterson says the state faces a potential crisis with aging wastewater and drinking water systems that will cost communities more than $50 billion to upgrade over the next 20 years.

Mr. Paterson says a new environmental and government panel he announced yesterday will bring attention to the problem and make a case for increased federal low-interest loans as well as a renewed federal grant program for municipal water systems.

The panel of volunteers will be co-chaired by environmental lawyer Robert Kennedy Jr., and the executive director of the Construction Industry Council and Building Contractors Association, Ross Pepe.

