Parking Program Would Give Preference to Locals

New York City car owners could be given exclusive parking rights within their neighborhood if the city institutes a proposed residential parking program.

City Council Member David Yassky, a likely candidate for comptroller, is renewing a push to enact the program, which was originally included as part of Mayor Bloomberg’s failed attempt to pass congestion pricing. Under the proposal, residents would be given stickers to place on their cars allowing them to park in designated zones in their neighborhood.

Such a program would require state approval, though Mr. Yassky says this authorization is necessary only if the city wants to associate a fee with the service, which he opposes. Some 15 cities in New York have gained approval from the state Legislature to implement residential parking.

Transportation officials say that they are currently focused on implementing an experimental peak rate parking program, which charges different parking rates depending on the time of day, as a means to reduce traffic caused by vehicles circling for a parking spot.

