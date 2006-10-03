Pataki Expected To Limit Eminent Domain Sought for Power Line

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Governor Pataki was expected to sign a measure Tuesday that will restrict the use of eminent domain and create an obstacle to construction of a power line that would cut through upstate communities to serve New York City and its suburbs.

“Through this law, we will establish additional protections for communities across New York state,” Mr. Pataki said. “These new restrictions help to clarify the rights of a community and its residents, and will uphold their interests with regard to certain projects involving eminent domain.”

Central New Yorkers fighting the $1.6 billion power line said Mr. Pataki’s decision strengthens their opposition to a project that was expected to rely on the eminent domain law to acquire property.

Albany-based New York Regional Interconnect Inc. has proposed a 200-mile, high-voltage transmission line from the Utica area to the lower Hudson Valley. The company says electricity demand in New York City and its suburbs is expected to outstrip supply in a few years, and a new high-capacity line is needed to bring power from central and western New York.

The company wouldn’t comment, but issued a statement: “New York Regional Interconnect is a beneficial project for all of the people of New York state. We urge New Yorkers to further study NYRI and learn the truth about the many positives this project will bring to the people of this state.”

A growing number of public officials have joined the opposition to the project.

“This legislation shows the impact of our regional unity to block a bad idea from becoming a worse reality,” said Oneida County Executive Joseph Griffo. “Together, we will defend our homes and defeat this threat to our region.”

The company says the project will save consumers more than $500 million a year.

But upstate community leaders have said local economies and the environment could be hurt if the route is cut through scenic and sensitive ecological areas.

The measure signed by Mr. Pataki, effective Tuesday, prohibits gas and electric transmission companies from using eminent domain if the line begins and ends within the state’s lines, would increase electric rates anywhere in the state, or if a company’s attempt to be designated a national interest electric transmission corridor is rejected under federal law.

Critics said the line, planned to run within the state limits, would increase electricity rates upstate.