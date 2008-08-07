Paterson Assembles Economic Advisory Panel

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

In an effort to overcome a looming budget crisis, Governor Paterson is putting together an economic advisory panel featuring an all-star cast of business leaders.

The panel, composed of about a dozen members, will be led by Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel Prize-winning economist at Columbia University and former senior vice president of the World Bank.

Other panel members include Robert Rubin, who served as U.S. Treasury secretary under President Clinton; Steven Rattner, a managing principle of the Quadrangle investment group, and Roger Altman, a prominent investment banker who served as deputy Treasury secretary in the 1990s.