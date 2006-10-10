Pennsylvania To Open Slots Casino in Poconos

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s foray into legalized casino gambling will mark an important milestone on November 14, when the first of as many as 61,000 slot machines statewide are scheduled to begin whirring and kachinging at a horse racetrack outside Wilkes-Barre.

The Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs, one of five racetracks to be awarded casino licenses by state gambling regulators last month, announced yesterday that it will be first out of the gate to open a slots parlor.

“I think there’s a feeling not only of relief but excitement that we’re able to move forward,” said Pocono Downs chief executive officer Robert Soper.

Mr. Soper predicted the casino will draw most of its gamblers from northeastern Pennsylvania, but also from New York and New Jersey.

The Mohegan Indian tribe of Connecticut, owner and operator of the Pocono Downs harness racing complex in Plains Township, spent $70 million on a 40,000-square-foot slots parlor. It includes two gambling floors with 1,083 machines and a food court, bar and patio.

The lineup will include 500 reel games, 450 video machines and video poker, in denominations ranging from a half-penny to $100 for the high rollers.