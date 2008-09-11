The New York Sun

Join
National

Pilot Program Is Designed To Boost the Role of CCRB

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Special to the Sun
Special to the Sun

The Civilian Complaint Review Board will have an expanded role in prosecuting disciplinary cases against police officers under a new pilot program announced yesterday.

In a joint statement, the CCRB, an independent agency created in 1993 to investigate allegations of police misconduct, and the police department said the pilot program will assign CCRB attorneys to act as supporting counsel to lawyers assigned by the NYPD’s Department Advocate’s Office in prosecuting police disciplinary cases. Previously, only civilian lawyers employed by the Department Advocate’s Office were assigned to such cases.

The executive director of the CCRB, Joan Thompson, praised the pilot program as a way to improve relations between her agency and the police department.

“This pilot project provides a great foundation for enhancing cooperation and dialogue between the CCRB and NYPD regarding the CCRB’s substantiated cases,” Ms. Thompson said in a statement.

Civil liberties advocates stepped up calls in recent weeks to grant more authority to the CCRB in enforcing complaints against police officers. Groups such as Citizens Union have advocated for granting CCRB the ability to prosecute cases it substantiates and to prosecute police officers who lie under oath.

Special to the Sun
Special to the Sun

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use