Pirro, Cuomo March Together, but Very Far Apart

Embattled attorney general candidate Jeanine Pirro is demanding that federal prosecutors end their inquiry into her discussions of wiretapping her husband and is charging that her opponent, Andrew Cuomo, has not agreed to enough debates.

“New Yorkers understand what’s going on here, and they’ve been very supportive, okay?” Mrs. Pirro said in reference to the federal probe before she marched in yesterday’s Columbus Day Parade.

Mrs. Pirro, who marched a half hour and almost two dozen blocks behind her opponent, reiterated that she did nothing illegal when she begged a former police commissioner, Bernard Kerik, to plant a secret microphone on her husband’s boat to catch him in the act of adultery.

The Democratic entourage at the parade included Mr. Cuomo marching with Senators Clinton and Schumer, gubernatorial candidate Eliot Spitzer, a former vice presidential candidate, Geraldine Ferraro, the City Council speaker, Christine Quinn, and several council members.

Mr. Kerik may have led the Correction Department beginning in the late 1990s, but yesterday it was Mrs. Pirro who was leading a phalanx of uniformed correction officers, some of whom presumably work in the downtown jail that had been named for Mr. Kerik — that is, before he pleaded guilty to conflict-of-interest charges and it was renamed.

Mrs. Pirro was acting as an honorary marshal for the Columbia Association, a fraternal organization of Italian-America correction officers that backs Mrs. Pirro, according to a press report.

As Mrs. Pirro marched up Fifth Avenue, her campaign released a new TV ad reinforcing her political message: that she is an experienced, tough-on-crime prosecutor and that Mr. Cuomo is inexperienced.

“Andrew, attorney generals can’t hide. Let’s debate, statewide,” Mrs. Pirro rhymed.

Mrs. Pirro has called for Mr. Cuomo to debate throughout the state in cities such Albany and Buffalo, her campaign spokesman, John Gallagher, said. The two will face off Sunday morning on WABC-TV/Channel 7.

“Andrew has said numerous times he would do two debates, just like Eliot Spitzer and Hillary Clinton,” a spokeswoman for Mr. Cuomo said yesterday evening.

The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York couldn’t be reached for comment last night about Mrs. Pirro’s demand that the office end its inquiry, which her new ad dismisses as “leaked accusations” by “faceless accusers.”

Mrs. Pirro also said yesterday that federal prosecutors told her lawyers they had found no evidence of wiretapping.Mr. Cuomo said he would not address the legal troubles of his Republican opponent.