New York Police Department Bolsters Security at Local Jewish Sites as Israel Warns of Iranian Retaliation Abroad 

Israel’s National Security Council is urging Israelis and Jews across the world to be on high alert for Iran-backed terror attacks.

In light of Israel’s overnight attack on Iranian nuclear sites, the New York Police Department is seeking to stave off any local retaliation by beefing up its security presence at Jewish and Israeli sites across the city.

As early as Thursday night, the department announced that it was “tracking the situation in the Middle East” and planning to deploy “additional resources” to Jewish or Israeli locations out of “an abundance of caution.” The NYPD noted that it was coordinating with “federal partners” and continuing to “monitor for any potential impact to NYC.”

In a separate statement, New York’s Mayor, Eric Adams, noted that the NYPD’s Counterterrorism Unit was “closely monitoring the situation.” He added that “I am praying for peace in the region.”

Additionally, Mr. Adams and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch are expected to hold a security briefing on Friday afternoon in anticipation of any protests or terror threats over the weekend.

The Jewish community comprises approximately 10 percent of New York City’s population, making it the largest Jewish presence outside of Israel. According to recent estimates, nearly one million Jews live across New York City’s five boroughs, with over 400,000 more in Westchester and Long Island.

The NYPD’s response follows a warning from Israel’s National Security Council that Iranian-backed terror groups might seek revenge against Israel for its attack on Iran by targeting Israelis or Jews abroad.

Although the council did not reference any specific intelligence regarding regime-backed plots, Iran is known to extend its terror regime beyond the Middle East by tapping its proxies in Europe and America to strike local Israeli and Jewish targets.

The security council thus urged Jews and Israelis to be on high alert and advised against displaying Jewish or Israeli symbols in public spaces. The council also cautioned against attending any large-scale events connected to Israel or Judaism or posting any travel plans on social media.

Jews abroad are also receiving support from global Jewish advocacy group, the Anti-Defamation League, which announced on Thursday evening that its regional offices were “connecting with Jewish communities in the US” and that the ADL’s Center on Extremism “is actively monitoring for threats & reactions while remaining in close contact with law enforcement.”

The group added that “We’re working with our partners globally to ensure no community stands alone.”

Antisemitic attacks have been on the rise globally since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack. Just last week, the Federal Bureau of Investigations issued a Public Service Announcement highlighting the elevated threats against Israeli and Jewish communities in America.

“The ongoing Israel-HAMAS conflict may motivate other violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators with similar grievances to conduct violence against Jewish and Israeli communities and their supporters,” the FBI said in a security alert.

It continued: “Foreign terrorist organizations also may try to exploit narratives related to the conflict to inspire attacks in the United States. The FBI and DHS therefore urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any threats of violence or suspicious activity to law enforcement.”