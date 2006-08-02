The New York Sun

Police Give Conflicting Reports On Bruno Granddaughter Whereabouts

ALBANY — Police gave conflicting reports yesterday about the whereabouts of the granddaughter of the state senate majority leader, Joseph Bruno, who has been missing since Thursday.

Early yesterday, police told the Associated Press that 20-year-old Rachel Bruno was likely being helped by friends and probably was still in the Albany-Troy area where her family lives.

She spoke briefly with her mother on the phone Monday and said she was fine, police said. She was last seen by family members last Wednesday.

“There are indications she is with people she knows. She does not own a car, she doesn’t have a cell phone, and she doesn’t have cash or credit cards,” Trooper Maureen Tuffey told the AP. “It would make sense to us that she is relying on the help of friends.”

Later yesterday, though, state police backed off the earlier statements.

“We are making no assumptions regarding her status or that of any individuals who may be in her presence,” the police said in a statement.

