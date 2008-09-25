Police Search For a Serial Bank Robber

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber who has stolen money from at least eight banks around Manhattan.

The spree of robberies began in March, police said, when the unidentified man entered a Sovereign Bank on East 63rd Street and Third Avenue, demanded cash from a teller, and fled after receiving the money. Since then, the man has robbed seven more locations in Manhattan — four Capitol One banks, a Key Bank, a Washington Mutual bank, and another Sovereign Bank — in similar fashion, either by verbally asking for cash or passing a note, police said. Most recently, the suspect entered a Capitol One bank on September 11 and demanded cash from the teller, who handed over the money before the man fled the scene. Except for a Capitol One bank at 1 Penn Plaza, the robberies have all taken place on the East Side of Manhattan, either in midtown, Kips Bay, or the Upper East Side.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 35 years old, weighing 220 pounds. He was last spotted wearing a beige baseball cap, brown T-shirt, and dark wraparound sunglasses.