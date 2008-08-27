Police Search For Subway Stabber

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Police are searching for a woman who stabbed a man on a no. 2 subway train yesterday morning.

A 49-year-old man was riding downtown on the train when a black woman of unknown age stabbed him in the left shoulder with an unknown object around 7:50 a.m., according to a police spokeswoman.

The attack happened around 125th Street and Lenox Avenue, and the woman escaped at the 116th Street stop. The victim did not exit the train until he reached the Times Square stop at 42nd Street, Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly told reporters.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated for a puncture wound in his left shoulder and received five stitches before being released, police said.

The spokeswoman said the perpetrator was still at large, and Mr. Kelly said it was unknown whether or not she knew the victim.