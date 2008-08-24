The New York Sun

Police Seek Ex-Boyfriend in Queens Stabbing

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York City police want to question the ex-boyfriend of a woman stabbed to death at a Queens apartment.

Witnesses say Ebony Garcia, 21, screamed for help for more than a half hour before neighbors called the police. Police found her lying in a pool of blood at about 2:10 a.m Saturday. She was stabbed about a dozen times and died two hours later at a local hospital.

One neighbor said she ignored the cries because she thought the victim had been drinking.

Police say Garcia, the mother of a 2-year-old girl, broke up with her boyfriend earlier this month and had obtained a restraining order against him. But she had called a cousin Friday night and said he was in the apartment.

