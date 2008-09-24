The New York Sun

Poll: Republican Majority in State Senate at Risk

Republicans in the state Senate are in danger of losing their grip on the majority, according to a new poll, which found that Democratic challengers are closing in on veteran Republican incumbents in two key races.

The Siena College poll released today found that a Republican senator of Queens, Serphin Maltese, who won re-election by a small margin two years ago, is tied with Joseph Addabbo, who is a New York City Council member, in the 15th Senate District race.

Meanwhile in Suffolk County, 82-year-old Republican Caesar Trunzo, who has represented the Third District for more than 30 years, is leading Brookhaven supervisor Brian Foley by six points, the poll said.

Democrats need to pick up two seats this November to seize the majority for the first time in more than four decades.

The poll was conducted between September 11 and September 17. Slightly more than 400 likely registered voters responded in each district poll, with a margin of error of 4.9%.

