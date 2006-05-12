The New York Sun

Postal Worker Is Arrested In Trading Case

A postal worker who served on a grand jury was arrested yesterday after authorities said he provided secret developments about a probe of accounting fraud at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to people who created a massive inside trading operation.

Jason Smith, 29, of Jersey City, N.J., was charged with insider trading for his role in what authorities called a greed-driven larger effort to make millions of dollars illegally in the securities markets through any means possible.

The specifics in the wider case were announced last month – a scheme allegedly benefiting from an analyst giving tips about pending business mergers and from illegally obtained early copies of a market-moving column in Business Week magazine.

