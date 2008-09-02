‘Preppie Killer’ Gets 19 Years on Drug Plea

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

New York “preppie killer” Robert Chambers is heading back to prison: He’s been sentenced to 19 years after pleading guilty to a drug charge.

Chambers already was imprisoned 15 years for strangling a young woman in Central Park during what he called rough sex.

He was sentenced today at Manhattan after reaching a plea deal last month on criminal sale of a controlled substance and assault on a police officer. He would have faced life in prison if he had been convicted after trial.

The 41-year-old Chambers and his girlfriend, Shawn Kovell, were arrested in October at their apartment on charges of dealing cocaine. Kovell pleaded guilty in December; she was spared prison and allowed to enter a drug rehabilitation program.