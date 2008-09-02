The New York Sun

‘Preppie Killer’ Gets 19 Years on Drug Plea

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York “preppie killer” Robert Chambers is heading back to prison: He’s been sentenced to 19 years after pleading guilty to a drug charge.

Chambers already was imprisoned 15 years for strangling a young woman in Central Park during what he called rough sex.

He was sentenced today at Manhattan after reaching a plea deal last month on criminal sale of a controlled substance and assault on a police officer. He would have faced life in prison if he had been convicted after trial.

The 41-year-old Chambers and his girlfriend, Shawn Kovell, were arrested in October at their apartment on charges of dealing cocaine. Kovell pleaded guilty in December; she was spared prison and allowed to enter a drug rehabilitation program.

