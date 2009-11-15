This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun daily crossword puzzle, edited by the master puzzle maker Peter Gordon and acclaimed as one of the best in America, is back — at www.nysun.com.

Readers of the New York Sun are now able to join the New York Sun Crossword Club for only $1 a week. It will give access to fill out online or download and print out each day’s puzzle.

The New York Sun Crossword Puzzle won raves from around the country when it was issued daily in the print edition of The New York Sun, which startled the puzzle world with the ingenuity and verve of Mr. Gordon’s work.

“If you were a crossword fan, these were primo stuff,” said Ken Jennings, 74-time Jeopardy! champion. “The Sun puzzles are as fun, as challenging, and as endlessly inventive as any being printed anywhere today. Simply put, these are crosswords for crossword lovers.”

“The Sun puzzles are the most consistently interesting and high-quality crosswords out there,” wrote one crossword blogger, Amy Reynaldo. “The puzzles are always good, and occasionally transcendent. If you like the New York Times crossword, you will love the Sun crossword.”

Mr. Gordon came in for special praise. “Gordon, with remarkable energy, has applied innovation after innovation to the crossword editor’s job, and the results have gotten puzzle people talking,” wrote Matt Gaffney in the Weekly Standard.

Now a trove from the inventory of the Sun Crossword has uploaded to the Sun Crossword Club, which is an informal partnership between the Sun and Mr. Gordon. Inquiries may be directed to crossword@nysun.com.