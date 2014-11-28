The New York Sun

Join
National

Protestors Fail To Disrupt <br>Macy’s 88th Presentation <br>Of Its Thanksgiving Parade <br>

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Protestors Fail To Disrupt <br>Macy’s 88th Presentation <br>Of Its Thanksgiving Parade <br>
Protestors Fail To Disrupt <br>Macy’s 88th Presentation <br>Of Its Thanksgiving Parade <br>

Pre-emptive action by New York’s finest enabled Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to float, march, and twirl it’s way to Herald Square today, without so much as a side-step being necessary to avoid protestors bent on disrupting the annual event.

Police arrested seven of the protestors near 37th street and Seventh Avenue, where they were apparently aiming to break into the parade route. But the disruption was modest and was hard to detect from a block away, where the Sun had set up one of its watches.

The protest failed to sway so much as one of the giant balloons that have become a trademark of the parade — Snoopy, Sponge Bob, the Pillsbury Dough Boy, and a Red Power Ranger among them — glided from the Museum of Natural History to Herald Square, completing the 88th parade.

Absent this year was Virginia O’Hanlon, the Upper East Side girl of eight who, in 1897, wrote her famous letter asking the editor of The New York Sun whether there is a Santa Claus. The reply — disclosing that Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Clause — became the most widely reprinted piece of journalism in history. Virginia emerged as a balloon in the 2010 parade, part of the department store’s “Believe” advertising campaign, which built on the Virginia O’Hanlon story.

This year the weather was cool and damp, but not raining, which seemed to match the mood of a city — and tens of thousands of tourists — still waiting for the economy to come fully out of the recession that has dampened holiday shopping since 2008.Retail sales nationally are up from the sharp drop between 2007 and 2009, but have yet to return to their levels before the great recession.

Protestors Fail To Disrupt <br>Macy’s 88th Presentation <br>Of Its Thanksgiving Parade <br>
Protestors Fail To Disrupt <br>Macy’s 88th Presentation <br>Of Its Thanksgiving Parade <br>

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use