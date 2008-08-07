The New York Sun

Public Theater Names New Executive Director

Andrew Hamingson has been appointed executive director of the Public Theater, one of the nation’s most prominent nonprofit theaters, it was announced yesterday by the Public’s board of directors.

Mr. Hamingson, who worked previously for the Atlantic Theater Company and Manhattan Theatre Club, takes over October 1 from Mara Manus, who announced last season she would step down after six years on the job.

“Throughout this rigorous and highly competitive search process, (Andrew’s) intelligence, passion and integrity made a deep impression on me and on all the board members,” the Public’s artistic director, Oskar Eustis, said. “His love of theater and his humanity are also apparent to anyone who spends time with him, and I am certain that we can achieve great things for The Public Theater.”

The theater’s 2008-09 season will include works by such artists as Stephen Sondheim, John Guare, Christopher Durang and Craig Lucas.

