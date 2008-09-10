Queens Assemblyman Seminerio Charged With Fraud

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Federal authorities in Manhattan are unsealing a criminal complaint charging New York Assemblyman Anthony Seminerio with fraud. He is accused of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in corrupt payments from various entities with state business.

A representative for the Queens assemblyman did not immediately return a call for comment left at his district office today.

Mr. Seminerio, 73, a former correction officer, was elected in November 1978. His biography on the Assembly Web site lists awards including Man of the Year from the Crime Victims Political Platform, and says he is “a part-time movie actor.”

The biography says: “His experience as a corrections officer has led him to be an active sponsor of more stringent penalties for criminals.”