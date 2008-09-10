The New York Sun

Join
National

Queens Assemblyman Seminerio Charged With Fraud

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Federal authorities in Manhattan are unsealing a criminal complaint charging New York Assemblyman Anthony Seminerio with fraud. He is accused of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in corrupt payments from various entities with state business.

A representative for the Queens assemblyman did not immediately return a call for comment left at his district office today.

Mr. Seminerio, 73, a former correction officer, was elected in November 1978. His biography on the Assembly Web site lists awards including Man of the Year from the Crime Victims Political Platform, and says he is “a part-time movie actor.”

The biography says: “His experience as a corrections officer has led him to be an active sponsor of more stringent penalties for criminals.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use