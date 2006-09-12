Queens Man Pleads Guilty In Crime Spree

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A man who raped a woman, pistolwhipped a nun, and robbed banks pleaded guilty yesterday to his crime spree, prosecutors said.

Roy Williams, 32, pleaded guilty in Queens Criminal Court, District Attorney Richard A. Brown said.

“The defendant has proven himself to be a dangerous individual who has raped a woman, menaced a nun, threatened to shoot innocent bystanders,” Mr. Brown said.

Williams admitted raping a 34-year-old woman, assaulting a Catholic nun, and robbing three banks in Queens over a two-week period in January 2005, prosecutors said.

The 34-year-old woman was raped in her car and robbed of her money, jewelry and the auto.

The next day, the 69-year-old nun suffered a broken nose when she was beaten with a pistol outside a convent and robbed of her purse and car.

Two branches of North Fork Bank and a Bank of America were robbed of a total of $6,690 on different days.

An assistant district attorney said after Williams’s arraignment that he had pawned the 34-year-old woman’s engagement and wedding rings and left in her car a condom wrapper that matched serial numbers of condoms he was carrying when he was arrested while going to visit his girlfriend in the Bronx.

Williams, who faces up to 25 years in prison, will be sentenced November 13 by Justice Richard L. Buchter.

The district attorney’s office had no information about legal representation for Williams, a spokesman, Kevin Ryan, said.

Williams, of the borough’s Hollis section, was scheduled to go to trial next week but pleaded guilty to avoid a potentially lengthier prison sentence had he been convicted, Mr. Ryan said.