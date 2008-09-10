The New York Sun

Join
National

Report Criticizes Mayor’s Homeless Plan

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
BARI WEISS
BARI WEISS

On the heels of fresh criticism from the Independent Budget Office, another report criticizing Mayor Bloomberg’s failure to beat homelessness in the city was issued today by the Institute for Children and Poverty.

In 2004, Mr. Bloomberg committed to an ambitious five-year plan to cut the number of New York’s homeless by two-thirds.

Despite increased spending on shelters and homelessness prevention, Mr. Bloomberg’s initiative “doesn’t appear to be working,” an assistant director of the Institute for Children and Poverty, Meg Devlin O’Sullivan, said.

“This is absolutely a growing problem and as our report makes clear, it’s not being addressed adequately right now,” Ms. O’Sullivan said.

City Council Member Bill de Blasio of Brooklyn said Mr. Bloomberg “should re-examine his current policies, such as his virtual refusal to utilize public housing and Section 8 for housing homeless families.”

Though hard numbers are difficult to come by since many of the city’s homeless aren’t in the shelter system, the New York City Department of Homeless Services estimates 7,752 families with children are homeless.

“The current decade has proven the worst for New York City homelessness since the Great Depression of the 1930s,” according to the Coalition for the Homeless.

BARI WEISS
BARI WEISS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use