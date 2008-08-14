Rock Music Museum Announces N.Y. Branch

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum is coming to New York, with the Cleveland institution set to open its first museum annex in the city in November.

Alongside the singer Billy Joel, the music industry executive Clive Davis, and Bruce Springsteen’s first car, a yellow 1957 Chevrolet convertible with orange flames painted on the hood, Mayor Bloomberg announced the opening yesterday outside the future location of the annex, at 76 Mercer St.

Mr. Bloomberg, who called himself a “die-hard rock fan,” said it was only appropriate that the museum open up in the hometown of Paul Simon, Blondie, and the Velvet Underground — the place where Ed Sullivan met the Beatles, Lou Reed “took a ‘Walk on the Wild Side,'” and the Police played their final concert.

The annex will showcase memorabilia from the main museum’s collection, and hold Mr. Springsteen’s car, Elvis Presley’s motorcycle jacket, and a handwritten poem by Jim Morrison.

Mr. Joel brought along two items to add to the collection that he said he found around his house yesterday morning: a baseball bat given to him by David Wright of the New York Mets and a plaque commemorating his 12 sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden.

“New York gave me my words and my music,” he said. “Rock ‘n’ roll gave me a place for that music to live.”

Visitors will be given headphones that play music related to the exhibit they are viewing. One gallery will pay tribute to artists who already have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, and another will focus on the influence music legends have had on current popular music, such as rhythm and blues, hip-hop, and blues rock. A theater will use sound and visuals to showcase pivotal rock ‘n’ roll performances.

The New York annex is the first extension of the Ohio museum. Adult tickets will cost $26.