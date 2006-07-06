The New York Sun

School Bus Drivers Tentatively Agree To New Contract

ASSOCIATED PRESS
City school bus drivers tentatively agreed to a new contract on the first day of summer school yesterday, preventing a disruption of service for some 37,000 students.

The parties involved would not disclose details of the three-year pact until the Amalgamated Transit Union’s Local 1181 membership could hear them, but a union spokesman, Steve Mangione, said the tentative agreement contained “no givebacks and no concessions.”

About 8,400 school bus drivers, escorts and mechanics would be covered by the new agreement, and a ratification vote was planned for July 18.

“The union believes that it’s a fair and equitable contract that will provide job stability, wage increases and pension, health and other benefits to the membership,” Mr. Mangione said.

Union members voted to authorize a strike last month. Officials said then that members were concerned about paying a 1.5% health premium.

The agreement with the New York City Bus Contractors’ Coalition was reached after about five hours of negotiations at a Staten Island hotel. The bus drivers’ contract expired June 30, but drivers took children to summer school yesterday morning.

