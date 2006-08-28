Second Firefighter Dies in Bronx Store Fire

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NEW YORK (AP) – A second firefighter died Monday after becoming trapped in the basement of a discount store during a vicious fire.

Lt. Howard Carpluk, 43, died at Montefiore Medical Center, a day after the blaze claimed the life of rookie firefighter Michael Reilly, 25, said assistant fire chief of operations Robert Sweeney.

“The loss of these two heroic firefighters will stay with all of us for the rest of our careers and the rest of our lives,” Sweeney said.

Carpluk, from Yaphank on Long Island, is a 20-year veteran who is survived by his wife and two children, ages 10 and 14.

It was the deadliest day for New York City firefighters since two died after jumping from the fourth floor of a blazing building in the Bronx in January 2005. On that same day _ dubbed “Black Sunday” _ a firefighter in Brooklyn died while searching a home for survivors of a blaze.

Scores of firefighters were called to the one-story Bronx building around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, and five of them became trapped in the basement after the ground floor gave way while they were searching for victims, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said. The firefighters had to be given oxygen through a special hose before the rubble could be partially cleared and they could be pulled out.

“I ask all New Yorkers to take a moment and say a prayer for the firefighter that we lost,” said Bloomberg, who recalled meeting Reilly at his graduation ceremony this year, shaking his hand and presenting him with a plaque.

Several injured firefighters were seen coming out of the gutted store, which sold discounted toiletries, kitchen supplies and knickknacks. About 20 were treated for smoke inhalation.

Of the three surviving firefighters who were trapped, Battalion Chief Thomas Auer, 47, and Lt. John Grasso, 45, were in serious but stable condition at Jacobi Medical Center. The other trapped firefighter, Wayne Walters, 36, was released.

Reilly, of Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., who had been carrying a hose into the burning discount store, graduated from the fire academy July 6. He arrived at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center on Sunday with no pulse or vital signs, and he wasn’t breathing on his own, a doctor said. He was pronounced dead about 3 p.m.

Employees at the store called 911 when smoke started billowing from behind a refrigerator and they couldn’t stop it with a fire extinguisher, the mayor said. The glass doors were blown out of the building, which had a clean structural history, a buildings department spokeswoman said.

Carpluk and Reilly were operating a hose line together when the floor gave out. Reilly was the nozzle man, directing where the spray of water went, and Carpluk was by his side supervising.

The fire was under control by 4:45 p.m. No cause had been identified, but the fire was not deemed suspicious.

The mayor met with the parents and brother of the dead firefighter, who joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2000 and was a sergeant in the Marine Reserves. He also served in Iraq.

The family members told the mayor their loved one had always wanted to be a firefighter.

“I think they can be very proud that their son did what he wanted to do,” Bloomberg said.

Carpluk and Reilly are the 1,133rd and 1,134th firefighters to be killed while working for the Fire Department of New York in its 142-year history.