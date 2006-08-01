Seminary Building May Exceed Height Zoning Law

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The General Theological Seminary yesterday hosted a meeting to allow the local community to discuss a new seminary building proposed for Ninth Avenue between 20th and 21st streets.

The seminary has paid its development partner, the Brodsky Organization, $15 million to construct the 17-story glass building that would replace the existing four-story Sherrill Hall. It would exceed in height the 75-foot regulation set by Chelsea Historic District zoning.

“The 75-foot height restriction was never set in stone,” a seminary representative, Chris Ballard, said. “When we made a development agreement with Chelsea Historic District 30 years ago, it was understood that future expansion of our educational facilities may necessitate a breach of that limit. The figure was arbitrary.”

Neighbors disagree. Pamela Wolff, 70, a lifelong Chelsea resident, said she fears the effects of large-scale construction on surrounding buildings, some of which predate the seminary itself. “Think what the tremors from the drilling and gut-wrenching blasting will do to the mortar between those ancient bricks,” Ms. Wolff said.

Construction proposals must pass the Landmarks Preservation Committee before they can progress to the City Planning Commission, which will oversee an Environmental Impact Study on the proposal.

Senator Tom Duane attended the meeting to contest the delay in the EIS. He was joined by locals in questioning the motivation of the seminary, which is set to receive an $8 million tax credit as a result of the development.

The General Theological Seminary was established in 1817 as the national center for the Episcopal Church.