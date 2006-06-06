Senator Clinton Upbraids Bush At Fund-Raiser

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

With Senator Clinton’s re-election campaign moving into high gear and speculation that her main goal is the White House, she attacked the Bush administration yesterday for playing politics with gay marriage, ignoring global warming, and failing in both Iraq and New Orleans.

Mrs. Clinton’s remarks came at her first fund-raiser since the state Democratic Convention in Buffalo last week and as two Republican challengers are preparing for a primary to determine who gets to take her on.

While both Republicans – John Spencer and Kathleen Troia McFarland – have painted her as a presidential wannabe who is going to focus on campaigning for the White House if reelected, Mrs. Clinton has said her focus is on her Senate seat.

Her campaign war chest tells a different story. Mrs. Clinton has $19 million in the bank for a race that she is expected to easily win, and she is still aggressively raising cash. Yesterday’s event drew 1,500 supporters to the Hilton Hotel in Midtown and is estimated to have raked in roughly $350,000.

“This is not a conservative administration,” she told the crowd of female supporters as live images played on two large screens next to the stage. “There is nothing conserving about it. It is radical. It is upending. It is undermining our constitutional democracy.”

Mrs. Clinton said the GOP is politicizing gay marriage by bringing the issue to the Senate now, before November’s midterm elections. The Republicans lobbied to place same-sex marriage measures on the ballot in key states in the 2004 election to draw conservative voters to the polls.

But New York’s junior senator said her constituents are asking about terrorism, health care, energy dependence, and affordable housing. “There’s a long list. What we are doing this week is not on the list,” she said. “It is unfortunately on the list for the political machine of the White House and the Republican majority.”

Mrs. Clinton’s fund-raiser drew an impressive gaggle of reporters and featured an 18-minute video of testimonials about how effective she’s been since being elected to the Senate.

Some of her most pointed comments came when she was talking about those New Yorkers who she said didn’t start out as her backers, but have since converted.

In what sounded a lot like the rollout of a presidential platform, she said voters “didn’t sign up for” a government that “interferes with the most personal, private, intimate relationships,” that runs up the nation’s debt, and that staffs the Federal Emergency Management Agency with “cronies who didn’t know what to do when disaster struck.”

She said: “They didn’t sign up for a president who denies global climate change and refuses to deal with the reality of what is happening.”

Once the Republicans have a challenger, she will have an opponent more regularly taking her to task on what she’s done since her election six years ago.

Mrs. Clinton kept talking smoothly while two hecklers chanted “Bring Our Troops Home.”

Referring to the recent Iranian threat to choke America’s emergency supply, she said: “Wouldn’t it be great to be in a position where we could say, ‘Go jump in a lake?'” she said.

The senator’s comments came a day after Vice President Gore said he has no plans of running for president again. It also came on the same day President Clinton, her husband, praised President Bush for his two-pronged immigration proposal that would tighten border security and create a guest worker program to legalize immigrants.

“I sort of favor what the president tried to do because we were trying to get the best of both worlds,” Mr. Clinton told students during a speech at Princeton University. “There is no perfect solution.”

Mrs. Clinton said Democrats must win back “one or both houses of Congress” to have a chance of changing things at a national level.