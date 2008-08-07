Shea Stadium Seats Going on Sale

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

It’s stadium seating — in your own home.

Mets fans will be able to get their own pieces of Shea Stadium — the seats are going on sale. The city and the team announced Tuesday that starting later this month, people can arrange to buy seats for $869 per pair.

The seats will be removed after the Mets’ final home game this season. The team is scheduled to start playing at the new stadium, Citi Field, next year.