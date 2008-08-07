The New York Sun

Shea Stadium Seats Going on Sale

It’s stadium seating — in your own home.

Mets fans will be able to get their own pieces of Shea Stadium — the seats are going on sale. The city and the team announced Tuesday that starting later this month, people can arrange to buy seats for $869 per pair.

The seats will be removed after the Mets’ final home game this season. The team is scheduled to start playing at the new stadium, Citi Field, next year.

