Shots Fired Into Judge’s Home

ABRAHAM RIESMAN
Shots were fired into a New York State judge’s house in Queens early yesterday morning.

No one was home at 4:09 a.m., when at least four bullets hit the side of the residence, according to a police spokesman. The spokesman also said no one was injured.

Although the police declined to disclose the name of the judge, a source close to the investigation has identified him as Fernando Camacho, who sits on the State Court of Claims.

He is a recent appointee to the seat, having been a judge with the Criminal Court in Queens and the state Supreme Court, where he presided over domestic violence cases.

A spokesman for the state’s Office of Court Administration, David Bookstaver, declined to speculate on a motive for the crime, saying only that police were conducting an investigation.

Police from the 111th Precinct, located in the Bayside neighborhood, responded to a report of gunshots heard by a neighbor, a police spokeswoman said. There was no evidence that the gunshots were related to Mr. Camacho’s work in the courts.

