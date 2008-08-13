Shots Fired Into Judge’s Home

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Shots were fired into a New York State judge’s house in Queens early yesterday morning.

No one was home at 4:09 a.m., when at least four bullets hit the side of the residence, according to a police spokesman. The spokesman also said no one was injured.

Although the police declined to disclose the name of the judge, a source close to the investigation has identified him as Fernando Camacho, who sits on the State Court of Claims.

He is a recent appointee to the seat, having been a judge with the Criminal Court in Queens and the state Supreme Court, where he presided over domestic violence cases.

A spokesman for the state’s Office of Court Administration, David Bookstaver, declined to speculate on a motive for the crime, saying only that police were conducting an investigation.

Police from the 111th Precinct, located in the Bayside neighborhood, responded to a report of gunshots heard by a neighbor, a police spokeswoman said. There was no evidence that the gunshots were related to Mr. Camacho’s work in the courts.