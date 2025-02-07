New York Shuts Down Live Poultry Markets Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

New York Governor Hochul has ordered all markets selling live poultry to shut down around New York City after a spate of bird flu infections were discovered.

A total of seven cases of avian influenza were discovered during routine inspections of live bird markets at Queens, the Bronx, and Brooklyn. Out of an abundance of caution, the governor said she has ordered all markets in the five boroughs and neighboring Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties to be closed until at least February 14.

“Safeguarding public health is all about being proactive, and New York State is continuing our coordinated effort to monitor for the Avian Influenza,” Ms. Hochul said. “My top priority will always be to keep New Yorkers safe, and I have directed our state agencies to use all available resources to ensure we are taking every measure necessary to keep the risk to the public low.”

Under the order, markets must sell all remaining healthy birds, complete a thorough cleaning and disinfection of their facilities, and remain closed for a minimum of five days before passing a state inspection. Dozens of markets are impacted by the governor’s action.

“Avian influenza viruses only present a wider risk if the virus develops the ability to transmit between people – which we have not seen,” New York City Health Department Acting Commissioner Michelle Morse said, according to ABC 7. “We are prepared to respond to any disease outbreak, including quickly ramping up testing and treatment and working closely with providers and community partners to rapidly disseminate messaging.”

The precautions at New York City come as a new variant of bird flu, which generally does not affect humans, has been detected in America.

A novel strain of H5N1 avian influenza, named the D1.1 genotype, was discovered among six dairy cowherds in Nevada.

The D1.1 variant has been associated with two human infections, including a fatal case in Louisiana, raising concern about the potential of the chance of infections among the population.