The New York Sun

Join
National

New York Shuts Down Live Poultry Markets Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

Governor Hochul orders weeklong closure around New York City as precautionary measure.

CDC/NIAID via AP
This colorized electron microscope image released by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on March 26, 2024, shows avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (yellow). CDC/NIAID via AP
PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

New York Governor Hochul has ordered all markets selling live poultry to shut down around New York City after a spate of bird flu infections were discovered.

A total of seven cases of avian influenza were discovered during routine inspections of live bird markets at Queens, the Bronx, and Brooklyn. Out of an abundance of caution, the governor said she has ordered all markets in the five boroughs and neighboring Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties to be closed until at least February 14.

“Safeguarding public health is all about being proactive, and New York State is continuing our coordinated effort to monitor for the Avian Influenza,” Ms. Hochul said. “My top priority will always be to keep New Yorkers safe, and I have directed our state agencies to use all available resources to ensure we are taking every measure necessary to keep the risk to the public low.”

Under the order, markets must sell all remaining healthy birds, complete a thorough cleaning and disinfection of their facilities, and remain closed for a minimum of five days before passing a state inspection. Dozens of markets are impacted by the governor’s action.

“Avian influenza viruses only present a wider risk if the virus develops the ability to transmit between people – which we have not seen,” New York City Health Department Acting Commissioner Michelle Morse said, according to ABC 7. “We are prepared to respond to any disease outbreak, including quickly ramping up testing and treatment and working closely with providers and community partners to rapidly disseminate messaging.”

The precautions at New York City come as a new variant of bird flu, which generally does not affect humans, has been detected in America.

A novel strain of H5N1 avian influenza, named the D1.1 genotype, was discovered among six dairy cowherds in Nevada. 

The D1.1 variant has been associated with two human infections, including a fatal case in Louisiana, raising concern about the potential of the chance of infections among the population. 

PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use