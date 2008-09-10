Silver Fends Off Two Challengers To Keep His Seat

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Assembly Speaker, Sheldon Silver, has weathered a challenge to his Democratic seat in lower Manhattan in tonight’s legislative primaries that have thrown scares into some long-serving incumbents.

With 98% of the precincts reporting, the state’s most powerful Democrat has 67% of the vote in the 64th Assembly District to 23% for a community activist, Paul Newell. Luke Henry has 9%.

Mr. Silver calls it a resounding victory.

One of the Legislature’s most senior members, Democratic Senator Martin Connor, has lost the nomination for the Brooklyn seat he’s held since 1978, according to unofficial results. Daniel Squadron, with help from his former boss, Senator Schumer, leads with 55% of the vote with 95% reporting.