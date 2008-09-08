The New York Sun

Skating Rink Could Be Among McCarren Pool Additions

PETER KIEFER
The city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission will consider a plan tomorrow that, if approved, would create a new mixed-use facility at the McCarren Pool facility in Brooklyn.

A spokeswoman for Landmarks, Elisabeth de Bourbon, said the 11-member commission was expected to take a vote on the proposal that would shrink the size of the actual pool to accommodate a skating rink, a community and exhibition center, and a café.

Pavilions for bathrooms, changing rooms, and lockers would also be constructed, and barrier-free access ramps would be installed.

The plan was designed by the architectural firm Rogers Marvel Architects.

Since the 1980s, elected officials and resident groups have been mulling over possible renovation plans, but none ever materialized and the pool has been dry for 24 years.

Situated at the border between Williamsburg and Greenpoint, the pool has doubled as a music performance space since 2005.

At four times the size of an Olympic pool, the facility has emerged as a top New York City venue, playing host to bands such as Wilco and Sonic Youth.

The six-acre pool was one of 10 that were opened in 1936 throughout the city under the direction of Robert Moses. The renovation project is expected to cost $50 million and would be completed by 2011.

Last year, the McCarren Pool facility became one of three Depression-era recreation centers to be granted landmark status by the Landmarks Preservation Commission.

