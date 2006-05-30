Soldier Returns A Winning Lottery Ticket

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BAY SHORE – An American soldier and his girlfriend found a winning lottery ticket on the ground at a convenience store Monday and turned it in to police, who were able to find its owner – a $2,500 winner with no idea her lucky ticket was missing.

Sergeant Edward Boniberger and Marnie Hall found the ticket in a plastic case at a 7-Eleven store, Suffolk County Police said. They tried to find the woman who had signed it, but when they couldn’t, they took it to a police station.

Detectives then located Mary Ann Doerrbecker, who hadn’t realized she had dropped the ticket, according to a Suffolk County detective sergeant, Thomas Groneman.

“She was shocked,” Detective Groneman said. Ms. Doerrbecker met the couple at the Third Precinct and offered them a reward, which they declined.

“He said, ‘Absolutely not,'” Detective Groneman said.