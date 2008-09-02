The New York Sun

State Strengthens Law on Layoff Notices

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ALBANY — New York’s labor commissioner, M. Patricia Smith, said many workers around the state will be guaranteed at least three months notice before mass layoffs.

The State Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires private employers with 50 or more workers to notify employees and the labor department at least 90 days before a plant closing or layoff.

Businesses that don’t will be subject to penalties up to $500 daily for each violation. Ms. Smith says the law also gives her authority to order back wages and unpaid medical benefits for affected employees.

The state law is more strict than the federal version, which only requires 60 days notice at companies with 100 or more employees. Ms. Smith said the federal law also lacks an enforcement system.

