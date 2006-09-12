State Trooper Funeral Draws Thousands Upstate

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Thousands of police officers joined the family of Joseph Longobardo at the funeral yesterday for the state trooper, one of three shot during the hunt for fugitive Ralph “Bucky” Phillips.

Coming on the fifth anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, speakers at the funeral — including Governor Pataki and the head of the Albany Diocese, Bishop Howard Hubbard — put Longobardo in the company of the public servants who were among the 3,000 people killed in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.

Highways were filled with police cruisers, motorcycles and vans as mourners traveled to this resort town north of Albany. Officers stood in ranks four deep along the tree-lined street where a hearse carried Longobardo’s body under cool, sunny skies to St. Clement’s Roman Catholic Church.

Inside the church, Longobardo’s Air National Guard uniform, decorated with medals, hung to the side of the altar.

Bishop Hubbard, who celebrated the Mass, drew a link between the massive scope of the 2001 national tragedy and the death of a single New York state trooper.

“In the wake of 9/11, I think all of us are more aware of the grave dangers all our public servants experience every time they don their uniform,” Bishop Hubbard said. “We have come together to mourn the passing of another fallen hero who was also a victim of a terrorist attack.”

Mr. Pataki called Longobardo a “hero in the very truest sense of the word.” He said, “Joe Longobardo shall forever have his rightful place on that line.”

“To Joe Longobardo, those hallmarks of the New York State Police were more than ideals etched on a statue — they were a blueprint for a life well-lived, and Joe lived his well indeed.”

Longobardo, 32, never regained consciousness after he was shot in an ambush August 31 as he and another trooper staked out a wooded area near the home of Mr. Phillips’ former girlfriend in Chautauqua County.

Mr. Phillips, who escaped April 2 from a jail in Erie County, eluded police for five months, stealing cars, breaking into homes and sheltering with friends and relatives until he was tracked down and captured Friday. Gaunt and exhausted, he appeared in courts in two counties Saturday to face the first of many charges against him, including attempted murder.

The trooper shot with Longobardo, Donald Baker Jr., remains in critical condition at a Pennsylvania hospital. A third trooper, Sean Brown, has returned to duty after being shot in June near Elmira in the Southern Tier.