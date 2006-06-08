The New York Sun

Join
National

Steyn Garners the Breindel Award

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
GARY SHAPIRO
GARY SHAPIRO

A New York Sun columnist, Mark Steyn, won the Breindel Award for Excellence in Journalism at a reception yesterday at the New-York Historical Society.

Previous recipients have included Claudia Rossett, Jay Nordlinger, Daniel Paul Henninger, and the late Michael Kelly.

This year the award was increased to $20,000. That has “nothing to do with inflation,” News Corporation chairman and chief executive officer, Rupert Murdoch, said. He said that former winners may wonder whether the increase in the award is retroactive: It is not.

Mr. Breindel managed to pack 42 years as a historian, researcher, editor, polemicist, and first and foremost, journalist, he said.

The audience contained a cross-section of the interconnecting social worlds of politics, business, journalism, and society: Guardian Angels founder, Curtis Sliwa; Herman Badillo; the police commissioner, Raymond Kelly; and actor Ron Silver.

Lally Weymouth of Newsweek introduced Mayor Bloomberg, who is her neighbor on the Upper East Side. During his speech, Mr. Bloomberg said that at dinner parties, when Ms. Weymouth needs a ride home, he takes her – “in public transportation” – two sports utility vehicles owned by the city of New York.

The chairman of the Fox News Channel and Fox Television Stations, Roger Ailes, presented the inaugural college and university award to a Columbia University junior, Matthew Mireles, who expects to graduate in May 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He left University of California at Berkeley to fight fires for the U.S. Forest Service. Since coming East, he has been paying his way through college by working as a paramedic in the South Bronx.

Mr. Mireles received $10,000 in award money; he will also have a newsroom internship at Fox News. Mr. Mireles described winning the award as being not on cloud nine but “cloud 10.” He told the audience that he hoped they would be proud one day not just of the work he will do, but of the standard he upheld.

Mr. Ailes next introduced Mr. Steyn, whose work on politics and culture is read in publications from the Atlantic Monthly to the Australian. “His writing has been cited in parliaments around the world.”

The Canadian native said, “I am humbled as the first non-American to win this award.” This New Hampshire resident said he had been disappointed with the choices of newspapers in northern New England. But he was grateful that the local store in his town said they could get him a “day-old copy of the New York Post.”

Mr. Steyn said when he crossed the border by car, he was asked, “Why would the U.S. government give you permanent residence?” He told the audience, “I shall keep this award in the car” for the next time he is asked that question.

GARY SHAPIRO
GARY SHAPIRO

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use