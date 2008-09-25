Streets To Be Renamed In Honor of New Yorkers

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Dozens of city streets will be renamed to honor great New Yorkers under a bill passed by the City Council yesterday. The list of new names includes tributes to several fallen police officers, firefighters, and soldiers, as well as local civil rights leaders.

In the West Village, the corner of Sullivan and Bleecker streets is being co-named after Nicholas Pekearo and Yevgeniy Marshalik, two auxiliary police officers who were killed trying to stop a gunman who had fatally shot a bartender. In Queens, the corner of 77th Street and 13th Avenue is being named after firefighter Joseph Graffagnino, who died attempting to put out a fire in the abandoned Deutsche Bank building .